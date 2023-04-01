MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

MPC stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.24. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

