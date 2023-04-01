MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of PGR opened at $143.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.34. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.24, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.29.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.