MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 788,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,653 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.27 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

