MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.51 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 69.1% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,501,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,011,000 after acquiring an additional 613,492 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,212,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Trip.com Group

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.70.

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.