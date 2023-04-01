MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

VLO opened at $139.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

