MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $23.40 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises 1.3% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $23,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Raymond James by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Raymond James by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raymond James Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $93.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.87.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

