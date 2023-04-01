MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

