MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,102 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 3,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

BBY opened at $78.27 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.51%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,274 shares of company stock worth $4,074,758. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

