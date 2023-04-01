MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,093 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,447 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.