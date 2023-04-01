MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $7.74 Million Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,129 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 76.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Logitech International by 19.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Trading Up 2.9 %

LOGI opened at $58.06 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Logitech International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Logitech International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $379,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.