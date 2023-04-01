MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,823,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters Trading Up 1.6 %

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.00.

WAT stock opened at $309.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.26 and its 200 day moving average is $316.80. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.