MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $363.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

