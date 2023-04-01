MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,139,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $228.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.