MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $3 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

