MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 79,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Nutrien Price Performance

NYSE:NTR opened at $73.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

