MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.0 %

MTD stock opened at $1,530.21 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,499.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,396.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total transaction of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MTD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

