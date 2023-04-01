MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,427 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $273,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $66.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

