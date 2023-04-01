MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,486 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,486 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 88,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

