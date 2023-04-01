MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 194,170 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194,170 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,362,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,621 shares of company stock valued at $12,178,761 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

