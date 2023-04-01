MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 2,137 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,834,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $688.81 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.10.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

