MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,225 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.38.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $315.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.74 and a 200-day moving average of $300.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,430 shares of company stock valued at $14,425,082 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

