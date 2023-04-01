MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,865 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 624,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $21,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

