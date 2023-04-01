MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 4,515 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,889,419,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $244,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $157.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.88. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.09 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNG. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

