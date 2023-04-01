MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $11.70 Million Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 213,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 1.6 %

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

NYSE:CCEP opened at $59.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

