MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $2.89 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,386,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,081 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.46.

Shares of ABC opened at $160.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading

