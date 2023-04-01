Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,097,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,042,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after acquiring an additional 76,309 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

