Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

