Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,281 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.73.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

