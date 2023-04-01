Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $288.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

