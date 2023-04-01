Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $316.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $316.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $288.73.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.82.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

