Mizuho Trims Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Target Price to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marqeta from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

