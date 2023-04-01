Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $70.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

