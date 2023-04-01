Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.88.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
