Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Downgraded by Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.59. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Monopar Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) by 529.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.