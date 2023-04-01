Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $132.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $124.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBIX. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.0 %

NBIX stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.67 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $129.29.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,037.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc purchased 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,706,823 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

