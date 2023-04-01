NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $77.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $153.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.