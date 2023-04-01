Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.74

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 202263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Nextracker Price Performance

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc is a provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker and software solutions used in utility-scale and distributed generation solar power plants. Nextracker Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

