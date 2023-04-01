NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, OTR Global raised NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market cap of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

