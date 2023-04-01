Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $212.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

