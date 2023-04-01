Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 271.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $88.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $121.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

