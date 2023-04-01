NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 455.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.48 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.