Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Sells $167,010.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE OII opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,713,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 293.1% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after buying an additional 2,443,386 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3,211.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after buying an additional 1,692,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,471.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,112,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

