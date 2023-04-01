Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.30

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and traded as low as $18.50. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,123 shares.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.37.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.11%.

Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

About Oconee Federal Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Oconee Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.

