Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.30

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and traded as low as $18.50. Oconee Federal Financial shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,123 shares.
Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.37.
Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.11%.
Oconee Federal Financial Dividend Announcement
About Oconee Federal Financial
Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm also provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses located in Oconee and Pickens counties in South Carolina, and Stephens and Rabun counties in Georgia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oconee Federal Financial (OFED)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.