Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Orange by 340.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 885,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 684,819 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 585,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 342,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 359,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 250,837 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange Price Performance

Orange stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orange S.A. has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $12.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orange Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

