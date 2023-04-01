ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX during the third quarter worth $8,928,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $82.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

