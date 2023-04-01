Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Buys $187,620.00 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paratek Pharmaceuticals

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after buying an additional 117,105 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,916,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 55,094 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

