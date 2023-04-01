Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Major Shareholder Buys $187,620.00 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) major shareholder James D. Dondero bought 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.54 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Paratek Pharmaceuticals
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.
