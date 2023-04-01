Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $336.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

