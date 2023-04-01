Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $304.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 11.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

