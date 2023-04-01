PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PDD were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in PDD in the second quarter worth $380,782,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,011,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDD by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,309,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,702,000 after buying an additional 2,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,253,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $75.90 on Friday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price target on PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. KGI Securities raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

