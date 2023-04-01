PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $248,095.14 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 263,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday.
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
