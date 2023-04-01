PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Buys $248,095.14 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 263,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $248,095.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,391,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,007.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PEDEVCO

About PEDEVCO

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 224.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

