Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBA. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

